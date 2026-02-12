The buzz around Yash’s Toxic is only getting louder. Even before its release, the film is moving like a full-blown event, quietly building momentum across markets. With every new development, it is becoming clear that this is not just another big film, it’s aiming for something much larger.

As the movie approaches its March 19, 2026, release date, another major update has arrived. AA Films has acquired the theatrical distribution rights of Toxic for North India and Nepal. This move strengthens the film’s reach in the Hindi belt and adds serious weight to its pan-India strategy.

The collaboration also marks a reunion between Yash and Anil Thadani. AA Films had previously handled the distribution of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 in North India. Both films played a key role in expanding Yash’s popularity beyond the South and in changing the box-office dynamics for regional cinema nationwide. With Toxic, the partnership resumes on a much bigger scale.

Pre-Release Deals Already Making Headlines

Even before this announcement, Toxic had secured several strong distribution deals. It became the first non-Telugu film to lock a major deal with Sri Venkateswara Creations in the AP–TG region. Overseas rights for the Indian-language versions were picked up by Phars Film in one of the biggest international deals for an Indian project. With AA Films now handling North India and Nepal, the film’s distribution network looks solid across key territories.

Toxic: A Film With Global Ambition

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been shot in Kannada and English simultaneously. Dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam are also planned.

The film features cinematography by Rajeev Ravi, music by Ravi Basrur, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni, and production design by TP Abid. Action sequences are choreographed by Hollywood stunt director JJ Perry along with Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, aligning with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

