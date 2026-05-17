Maa Behen Promo Review: Madhuri Dixit Is Making Me Go Dhak Dhak With Her Raw Unfiltered & Bold Second Innings

Ever since Madhuri Dixit’s return to Bollywood, she has been ruling the gray-shade genre like no one else. She is definitely making your heart go Dhak Dhak, but it is more anticipation rather than excitement. This time, she isn’t dancing in a yellow saree. Instead, she is dealing with a dead body in her kitchen! Netflix recently dropped the promo for Suresh Triveni’s Maa Behen, and let us just say that my expectations are officially hitting the roof.

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s second innings has been nothing short of an experimental masterclass. From The Fame Game to Maja Maa and recently released Mrs Deshmukh, she has been constantly shedding the skin of the 90s commercial heroine. She has already entered the completely raw, unfiltered, and unapologetically bold territory with Mrs Deshmukh earlier this year.

Now, Maa Behen promo is proving that the actress is making sure to leave no stone unturned to nail this newfound unapologetic on-screen image. Maa Behen’s new promo introduces us to Rekha, a middle-class mother who is already dealing with life’s everyday circus when a literal corpse lands right in the middle of her kitchen.

What follows is a glorious, fast-paced descent into absolute dark-comedy chaos. To save their own skin, Rekha and her two daughters, Jaya (the reliable one, played by Triptii Dimri) and Sushma (the absolute wild card, played by content creator Dharna Durga), must think fast, lie faster, and dodge their immensely nosy neighbors.

First of all, can we talk about the character names? Rekha, Jaya, and Sushma. Yes, the Nirma girls, hitting the nostalgia right and making the sarcasm scream! There is no heavy melodrama, no untouchable diva aura – just three frantic women trying to hide a dead body while dealing with their dysfunctional family bond as mother and daughters.

Director Suresh Triveni, who previously gave us gems like Tumhari Sulu, seems to have cracked the perfect recipe for a suburban dark comedy. Matching Madhuri Dixit‘s energy is Triptii Dimri, who is clearly having a blast taking a break from her recent glamorous roles in a chaotic, comedic space. And adding Dharna Durga looks dicey, but since her comic timing is on point, let us see where she lands!

Check out the promo of Maa Behen here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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