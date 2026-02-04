A decade ago, Madhuri Dixit surprised everyone when she nailed the dance number Ghagra alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Cut to 2026, she surprised with her cold-blooded avatar in Mrs Deshpande, and now she has extended her second innings yet again with Maa Behen – an upcoming original film by Netflix!

For all those who thought Madhuri Dixit was only about grace and ghunghats, then Uhu Uhu, just have a look at this teaser, looking like it is straight out of a pulp fiction plot of the 90s, only with a twist of comedy and quirking more often!

Maa Behen teaser is loud, colorful, and shady in the best way possible. This isn’t the typical family drama. It is literally Bollywood royalty meeting the vibrant Bhojpuri. We have Madhuri Dixit, breaking every rule in the sanskar book – she is unapologetically desi and trying to fit in while Ravi Kishan plays the neighbour who might be giraftaar in her ishq!

While Madhuri Dixit sheds her diva image to play a character that seems to have zero filters, and she promises to be a revelation on screen as the Bhojpuri-speaking mother, it is Triptii Dimri and Dharnaa’s duo who have my attention as well. Their chemistry looks like a house on fire as they try to tame their mother, who is on the loose!

What is even a Bhojpuri-esque comedy without the Bhojpuri legend himself? Ravi Kishan‘s glimpse is promising to elevate the fun and the quirk! The bright colors, the kitschy sets, and that spicy Bhojpuri-styled dialogue delivery are a visual treat for anyone who loves their films with extra spice!

However, the humor looks very out there, and it seems to be the kind of comedy that you’ll either absolutely love or find a bit too loud. It’s a thin line that might be blurred. With shady vibes comes the risk of the jokes landing in the cringe territory if the writing isn’t tight. I am just hoping the script matches the cast’s energy!

Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the official synopsis of the film says, “When Rekha and her daughters, Jaya and Sushma, the centre of all (controversial!) attention in their conservative locality, find themselves in the middle of a situation with a dead body in their kitchen, the perpetually struggling, constantly squabbling Maa-Behen trio must team up to cover up the crime.”

