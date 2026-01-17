Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva, Prathana Nathan, and Thambi Ramaiah in key roles, is the third noteworthy release from Kollywood in 2026 after Parasakthi and Vaa Vaathiyaar. Released during the Pongal holiday season, the film started its run at the Indian box office on a good note, and on day 2, it displayed a big jump. Since the feedback from critics and audiences is mostly favorable, it aims to be the Pongal winner of the year. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Kollywood political satire film released in theaters on January 15. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and word of mouth among the ticket-buying audience has been favorable so far. Such a reception is helping the film capitalize on the festive season. Yesterday, on its first Friday, it had an average occupancy of 61% throughout the day, which is impressive.

How much did Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

Due to a holiday in Tamil Nadu, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil experienced a big surge and earned an estimated 2.7 crores. Compared to day 1’s 1.5 crores, it saw an 80% jump. Overall, it has earned an estimated 4.2 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 4.95 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.5 crores

Day 2 – 2.7 crores

Total – 4.2 crores

Today, on day 3, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is expected to register a solid score on the board due to a holiday, and even tomorrow, day 4, strong figures are expected to come due to the Sunday factor. By the end of the 4-day extended opening week, the film is expected to rake in a healthy sum, likely in the range of 10-12 crores.

More about the film

The Tamil political satire film is directed by Nithish Sahadev and also stars Anuraj Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, and Sarjin Kumar in key roles. It is produced by Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Productions.

