James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is slowing down at the box office in North America, and the gap between it and Avatar: The Way of Water keeps increasing. The film has crossed this key milestone in North America, becoming the 5th 2025 title to hit this domestic mark. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3’s box office collection on day 28 in North America

James Cameron‘s film continues to perform well at the box office in North America. It has collected $1.5 million on its 4th Thursday in North America. Despite the loss of 135 theaters on Friday, the film declined by 41% from last Thursday. It holds tightly at the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings.

5th Hollywood title of 2025 to cross $350 million milestone domestically!

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash has crossed the $350 million milestone at the domestic box office. Its domestic total has reached $350.2 million. It is reportedly the 5th 2025 film to cross the $350 million mark in North America.

Check out the five 2025 titles that crossed the $350 million mark domestically

A Minecraft Movie – $424.08 million Lilo & Stitch – $423.7 million Zootopia 2 – $381.2 million Superman – $354.2 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $350.2 million

More about the film

Avatar 3 is on track to beat Superman as the 4th highest-grossing 2025 title at the domestic box office. The film is tracking to earn between $420 million and $430 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Globally, it has hit the $1.24 billion cume in twenty-eight days. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

Box office summary of Avatar 3

North America – $350.2 million

International – $888.3 million

Worldwide – $1.24 billion

