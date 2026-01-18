Aamir Khan’sKhan’s production house is well known for films that make a mark slowly but steadily! Happy Patel might join the list as it witnesses a minimal yet steady growth at the box office after a lukewarm opening. Starring Vir Das and Mona Singh, the film is getting a good word-of-mouth at the box office, and it might eventually grow over Sunday as well!

However, there might not be much hope for the film as Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is all set to raid the box office next weekend. Vir Das’s spoof comedy was supposedly in the vein of Delhi Belly, but it is underperforming big time compared to the 2011 dark comedy starring Vir Das along with Emraan Khan and Kunal Roy Kapur.

Happy Patel Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos witnessed a 20% jump and earned 1.5 crore at the box office on Saturday, January 17. Despite a jump on Saturday, the film’s 48-hour total hasn’t even managed to cross the single-day opening figure of Vir Das’s previous hit Delhi Belly, which was in the same space.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Vir Das and Mona Singh‘s film (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 1.5 crore

Total: 2.75 crore

Here are the day-wise collections of Delhi Belly’s opening weekend.

Day 1: 6.25 crore

Day 2: 9 crore

Day 3: 10 crore

Weekend Total: 26.25 crore

Fans were expecting Happy Patel to be the spiritual successor to Delhi Belly, but the box office numbers tell a very different story. When compared to the 2011 hit, Happy Patel is currently lagging behind by a massive margin. The entire 2-day total of Happy Patel is only 44% of Delhi Belly’s Day 1 collection! Hopefully, the film will witness a good jump on Sunday!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: The Raja Saab Worldwide Box Office Day 9: Overseas Game Over? Prabhas Starrer Is Yet To Touch 200 Crore Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News