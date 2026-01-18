The Raja Saab is one of the biggest box office disasters of Prabhas. Maruthi’s fantasy horror comedy is reportedly mounted on a staggering budget of 400 crores. Unfortunately, it has not even crossed the 200 crore mark globally, and the overseas run may soon wrap up. Scroll below for the day 9 worldwide update!

A poor international journey

The early reviews were already below-par, and what further worsened the situation was the availability of another option at the ticket windows. Sanjay Dutt co-starrer was overshadowed by Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in no time.

The Raja Saab has collected an estimated 33.25 crore gross in 9 days of its overseas run. The 50 crore mark will now be out of the league, as it may soon wrap up its journey with disappointing footfalls. There’s no other way to say this, but it is a big box office disappointment, despite the strong pull of Prabhas in circuits like North America.

Still struggling to touch the 200 crore club!

The 200 crore club was a milestone that The Raja Saab was expected to unlock in its opening weekend. On day 9, the Telugu fantasy-horror comedy added only 3 crores net to its kitty across all languages in India. This brings its domestic total to 136.75 crores net, which is approximately 161.36 crores.

The worldwide total now stands at 194.61 crore gross after the second Saturday. Prabhas starrer is still over 5 crores away from entering the 200 crore club globally. With little growth despite the weekend boost, it will still need two more days to unlock the milestone.

The Raja Saab Worldwide Box Office Summary (9 Days)

India net – 136.75 crores

India gross – 161.36 crores

Overseas gross – 33.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 194.61 crores

