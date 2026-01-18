What one expected to be a clash of the titans turned out to be a one-sided battle! Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has surpassed the worldwide collection of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab in only 6 days of its theatrical run. It has also entered the 200 crore club. Scroll below for the latest update!

#1 choice of audience overseas

Anil Ravipudi’s directorial is growing from strength to strength at the overseas box office. There’s competition from Indian films like Anaganaga Oka Raju, The Raja Saab, Dhurandhar, and Nar Nari Naduma Murari, among others, but it is the #1 choice of the audience. In 6 days of its international run, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has grossed 35.25 crore gross.

Nayanthara co-starrer is so far the #1 Telugu grosser of 2026 overseas, as The Raja Saab now lags with total earnings of 33.25 crore gross.

Beats The Raja Saab globally!

Despite the mixed reviews by critics, Chiranjeevi’s film has won the audience’s hearts. It has amassed 165.49 crore gross from the domestic market. When combined with the overseas run, the worldwide total surges to 200.74 crores. The action comedy has also officially entered the 200 crore mark, becoming the first Telugu film of 2026 to achieve the milestone!

There’s another reason to celebrate. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has also crushed the worldwide collection of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, which has earned 194.44 crore gross in 9 days of its box office run. It is now the #1 Telugu grosser of 2026.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Summary (6 Days)

India net – 140.25 crores

India gross – 165.49 crores

Overseas gross – 35.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 200.74 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Border 2 Box Office: Storm Incoming! Set To Crush Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan & Diljit Dosanjh’s Last Openers Combined

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News