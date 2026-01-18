Post Dhurandhar, all eyes are now on Border 2, which is expected to continue the streak of success for Bollywood. The trailer struck the right chords with the audience, and the pre-release buzz is now sky-high. The epic action war film could surpass the combined opening of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh’s last releases. Scroll below for the exciting box office update!

Border 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction

The odds are in favor. There’s no significant competition at the box office, as Happy Patel and Rahu Ketu are both dwindling. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has now also slowed down after a glorious run. Even the big South release The Raja Saab failed in the Hindi belt.

As predicted by Koimoi earlier, Border 2 could easily open in the 25-30 crore range, going by current trends. The opening figures could further surge, depending on the response to advance bookings, which will commence on January 19, 2025.

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan & Diljit Dosanjh’s last openers at the box office

Sunny Deol was last seen in the action thriller, Jaat, which made an opening of 9.62 crores at the Indian box office. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan was seen in the romantic-comedy, Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which earned 10.11 crores on day 1. Our Punjabi superstar, Diljit Dosanjh’s Jatt & Juliet 3, had scored an opening of 3.35 crores. The combined total of their opening days comes to 23.08 crores.

Border 2 would easily surpass the combined total of the three lead actors. There is also a partial holiday due to Vasanth Panchami, which would further improve the footfalls. All in all, a storm is incoming at the Indian box office, and we certainly cannot wait for next Friday.

More about Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, the ensemble cast also features Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. It is produced by T-Series Films and J. P. Films. The epic action war drama is arriving in theatres worldwide on January 23, 2025, ahead of the Republic Day holiday.

