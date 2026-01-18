Jivaa’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is exceeding all expectations during its 4-day extended opening weekend. Released amid decent buzz, the film started its run on a good note and then displayed impressive growth at the Indian box office. Speaking particularly about the first Saturday, day 3, the film saw a jump of close to 90%. In the meantime, it has almost recovered its entire budget and is now set to emerge as the first big success story of Kollywood in 2026.

How much did Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Kollywood political satire film has been enjoying positive reactions from critics and audiences alike. In addition to the positive reception, the film also benefited from the Pongal holidays in Tamil Nadu. On the opening day, it scored 1.5 crores. followed by a good 2.9 crores. On day 3, it saw a 89.65% jump and raked in a solid 5.5 crores. Overall, it has earned 9.9 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 11.68 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.5 crores

Day 2 – 2.9 crores

Day 3 – 5.5 crores

Total – 9.9 crores

All set to become Kollywood’s first hit of 2026!

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil was reportedly made on a modest budget of 10 crores. Against this cost, the film has already earned 9.9 crores, thus recovering 99% of its budget. Today, on day 4, it will recover its entire cost, thus entering the safe zone. To be considered a clean hit, the film must deliver 100% returns, which will be achieved with a net collection of 20 crores. Since the Jivaa starrer is going strong at the Indian box office, it will become a hit in the next few days. With this, it will become Kollywood’s first hit of 2026.

Amid the big failure of Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi and Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar this Pongal, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has emerged as a pleasant surprise.

