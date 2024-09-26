The Gippy Grewal starrer and directorial Ardaas Sarbat De Bhaale Di has been on an impressive streak at the Punjabi box office. Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di has already earned twice its budget, a remarkable achievement. The Punjwood movie was directed by Grewal and written. Let us take a look at its 13-day collections.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Box Office Day 13

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di witnessed a dip on its second Wednesday (September 25). It earned 0.37 crore. This was lower than its Tuesday and Monday collections, wherein it earned 0.39 crore and 0.45 crore, respectively. The total India net collection of the Gippy Grewal movie is now 11.11 crore. While the numbers are not bad, seeing an upward graph in the collections would benefit the Punjabi film.

A Stellar Achievement By The Movie

Even though the movie’s collection has decreased, it has proven to be a success at the Punjabi box office. The reason behind it is a stellar budget recovery of twice the number. The film was mounted at a modest budget of 5 crore. However, the movie has surpassed all expectations and has crossed the 10 crore bracket, which is twice its budget. And now, it has also gone on to cross the 11 crore mark. It will be interesting to see whether it can also cross the 12 crore target. That is not impossible if there is a considerable spike in the numbers.

About Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di

The movie also stars Jasmin Bhasin and Gurpreet Ghuggi in the lead roles. It is the third installment of the Ardaas franchise. The first two movies, Ardaas and Ardaas Karaan were released in 2016 and 2019, respectively. The devotional and spiritual themes of the movie have struck a positive chord with the audience.

