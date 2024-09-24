The Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di has been a game-changer for the Punjabi box office and how! The movie is touted as the next big hit after Diljit Dosanjh’s Jatt And Juliet 3. On its 11th day, the movie is still going strong, although it witnessed a slight dip in the collections. Look at how much it earned at the Punjwood box office on its 11th day.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Box Office Day 11

The Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin starrer earned 0.34 crore at the box office on its 11th day. This was an unmissable dip from its 10th-day collection, wherein Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di had garnered 1.2 crore. The total movie collection now comes to 10.24 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 11.6 crore. Despite a drop, it can be safely said that the movie is going stable.

The Movie Is Already A Success

The film has already become a success because it has earned twice its budget. The film is mounted at a modest budget of 5 crore for the unversed. Needless to say, by earning 10.24 crore at the Punjabi box office, the Gippy Grewal film has outdone itself. The movie might witness an upward graph if the positive word of mouth continues.

About The Movie

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di has been directed and written by Gippy Grewal too. It also stars Jasmin Bhasin and Gurpreet Ghuggi in the lead roles. It is the third installment of the Ardaas franchise. The film has been garnering a lot of praise for its devotional subject and hard-hitting performances.

