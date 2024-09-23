The Gippy Grewal starrer and directorial Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is on a roll. On its 10th day, the Punjwood movie earned twice its budget. The film turns out to be a game-changer for the Punjabi box office.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the film earned 1.34 crore. The India net collection of the Gippy Grewal movie now stands at 10.09 crore. The movie is a critical and commercial success, giving the team several reasons to celebrate.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Earns Twice Its Budget

It is an excellent achievement for the Gippy Grewal starrer since it earned twice its budget on its 10th day. The movie’s budget is a modest 5 crore for the unversed. But on its 10th day, it went on to earn 10.09 crore, which is twice its budget. This proves that the movie is impressing the masses and might also witness an upward graph in the coming days.

The movie’s 10th-day collections also drastically jumped from its 8th and 9th-day collections. The Gippy Grewal film earned 0.75 crore and 0.85 crore on its 8th and 9th days, respectively. This is the highest day-wise collection for the movie since its 3rd day when it earned 2.05 crore. The film opened with 0.95 crore and began to see a spike in collections with each passing day. The movie is considered another success at the Punjabi box office after the Diljit Dosanjh starrer Jatt And Juliet 3.

About Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di

The movie has been directed by Gippy Grewal who has also written the same. It also stars Jasmin Bhasin and Gurpreet Ghuggi. It is the third movie in the Ardaas franchise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

