Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 has had a glorious theatrical run earning many milestones and creating history. The horror flick became the first Hindi movie to enter the 600-crore club. Despite witnessing a slight dip on its 42nd day, the film continues to achieve several laurels as one of the highest-grossing movies of 2024. As it locks horns with Jr NTR’s Devara, which is releasing tomorrow (September 27), there will be a clear picture of its lifetime collection.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 42

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer earned 1.30 crore on Wednesday (September 25). This was a dip from its Monday and Tuesday collections, which garnered 1.50 and 1.35 crore, respectively. The movie’s total India net collection now stands at 608.37 crore.

Will Stree 2 Be Able To Achieve Any More Milestones?

Now, many fans are left wondering whether the horror-comedy film will achieve more milestones after this. We are discussing collections coming to 650 crore or even the ambitious 700 crore mark. While there is no harm in being optimistic about the same, one must also consider the stiff competition the movie might get from the Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan starrer Devara. Unless the film sees a spike in the collections again, it might end up wrapping up its lifetime collection under the 650 crore bracket. There are also no significant holidays until Dussehra to benefit the movie. The film has already been released on Prime Video’s OTT streaming platform with early paid access. However, there is no denying that the movie has created history and has become memorable when it comes to shattering box office records.

About Stree 2

The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee. Stree 2 furthermore has cameo appearances from Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film has been directed by Amar Kaushik.

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office Eid Opening Collection: Salman Khan To Feast On Akshay Kumar + Ajay Devgn + Tiger Shroff’s Last 5 Eidi Total

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News