If magic really has some power, then all that power is rightly bestowed upon Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy Stree 2, which is working like a charm at the box office. It is day 41, and the film has finally matched an unbelievable record that was held by only one film in the entire history of Indian Cinema!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 41

On the 41st day, 6th Tuesday, September 24, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s film, according to the early trends, earned 1.25 – 1.40 crore at the box office, and this is at par with the previous day’s collection. However, with today’s collection, the horror comedy has matched Uri: The Surgical Strike’s unique record.

About To Become Only Film Nailing This Record

To date, Uri: The Surgical Strike was the only film in the Hindi Cinema to earn more than 1 crore for 41 continuous days. But now, Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy is the second film to do so. However, now comes the best part – Looking at the trends and the ticket sales, the film won’t slow down on Wednesday either!

1008 Hours & 1 Record For Stree 2

So, while Stree 2 is the second Hindi film in the history of cinema to earn more than 1 crore every single day for 41 days, sharing the crown with Uri: The Surgical Strike, from tomorrow, day 42 onwards, it would yet again be the only Indian film to earn more than 1 crore for 42 or more continuous days at a stretch!

What a record to boast off! According to early estimates, Stree 2 day 41 box office collection would touch 606.9 – 607 crore!

