Stree 2 is one of those films who are magical. While it has earned a cult status already, the film has recorded massive milestones in its 40-day journey. Currently, standing at a whopping 605.72 crore the blockbuster is writing another success story. However, what if we tell you that it still needs to cross some milestones?

The Rajkummar Rao – Shraddha Kapoor film, with its 605.72 crore box office collection, has earned a massive profit of 909.53% and is one the most profitable films in the last few years. But it is still not the most profitable film. In fact, despite the massive profit earned at the box office, Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy is still the third most profitable Hindi film in the last 5 years.

Stree 2 Budget & Collection

Stree 2 was made on a budget of 60 crore, and the film earned 605.72 crore in 40 days, churning out a profit of 545.72 crore. But in order to beat the most profitable film in the last 5 years, it still needs a huge amount to earn at the box office. Scroll down for all the math!

Stree 2 Beats Uri

Uri: The Surgical Strike was the third most profitable film in the last five years. Made on a budget of 25 crore, the film earned 244.06 crore in total, making a profit of 876.24%, which was surpassed by Stree 2 recently. However, it has yet not surpassed the top 2 most profitable films in the last five years.

The second most profitable film in the last five years is Kantara Hindi. Distributed on a budget of 7.50 crore in Hindi, the Kannada film earned 81.10 crore in total, making a profit of 981.33%. Stree 2 needs to earn 648 crore in total to beat Kantara Hindi!

Most Profitable Film In The Last Five Years

The most profitable Hindi film in the last 5 years is The Kashmir Files that was released in the year 2022. Made on a budget of only 20 crore, the film earned 252 crore churning out a profit of 1162%.

Stree 2 needs to earn 757.20 crore to beat The Kashmir Files and become the most profitable Hindi film in the last five years. Still, 151 crore to go! A very long road and a very tough target to achieve!

