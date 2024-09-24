Jr NTR’s Devara is acting like a rage at the box office already, with the film beasting at the ticket window with every passing hour. Currently, the film is working magically with huge numbers in India and in the US! In fact, it has already destroyed, Salaar’s numbers in the US already and is now heading to axe RRR!

Devara Box Office Pre-Sales

In the USA, the action film by Koratala Siva has registered a gross collection of $1.9 million already, with 67K sold tickets for the premiere day in advance! Meanwhile, the total gross collection from the advance sales in the North American territory has surpassed $2.1 million.

The film is expecting a huge jump in the final phase of the advance sales, with only three days remaining before the premiere day. This jump might accommodate the film to surpass the pre-sales recorded by RRR for the premiere day!

Devara VS Salaar Pre-Sales!

At this point, with three days remaining to the premiere day, Prabhas‘s action biggie recorded a gross collection of $1.2 million with 45K sold tickets! Devara has recorded 48% higher ticket sales with the same number of days remaining to the premiere!

Devara VS RRR Pre-Sales

SS Rajamouli‘s RRR registered a pre-sale of $2.6 million in the USA, with as much as 89K sold tickets. With 3 days remaining to the premiere, Jr NTR’s upcoming biggie is $0.7 million away to axe his own RRR. It is most likely that the film will surpass the advance sales registered by RRR for the premiere day!

Jr NTR plays a double role in Devara helmed by Koratala Siva also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Prakash Raj.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

