The Greatest Of All Time has drastically slowed down at the box office. For the longest time, Thalapathy Vijay starrer maintained a strong run despite crashing in Kerala and Telugu markets. But the buzz is gradually slowing down and it’s visible in collections. Scroll below for The GOAT worldwide updates on day 19.

The GOAT was released in theatres on September 5, 2024. The expectations were humungous because it marks Thalpathy Vijay’s penultimate film before his entry into politics. While the opening weekend lived upto the expectations, the film began to suffer due to mixed reviews from Telugu states. Floods further spoiled the party, leading to reported losses in Kerala.

The Greatest Of All Time Worldwide Collections

On day 19, The GOAT made box office collections of only 1.15 crores net in India. This is rather disappointing for a Thalapathy Vijay starrer, which was highly anticipated by masses ahead of its big release. The total sum after the third Monday stands at 249.03 crores net, which is around 293.85 crores in gross earnings.

The Greatest Of All Time has minted 157 crores gross from the international circuits. The worldwide total after 19 days now stands at 450.85 crores gross. Given the current pace, it looks unlikely that the sci-fi action drama will achieve the 500 crore milestone in its lifetime.

The GOAT (Day 19) << Stree 2 (Day 40) in India

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 made collection of 1.50 crores on day 40 at the Indian box office. On the other hand, The GOAT remains almost 23% lower on day 19, which is rather underwhelming.

Devara to impact?

In three days Jr NTR led Devara will be arriving in theatres. The pre-release hype is massive and the advance booking collections are on fire. If the content clicks with the masses, there are possibility that the box office collections of The Greatest Of All Time would further hamper.

However, Thalapathy Vijay starrer is majorly running in Tamil markets while Devara will be attracting the Telugu crowd. There is a scope of co-existence but only time will tell what eventually happens, starting September 27, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

