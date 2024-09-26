Devara Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Earth-Shattering 130 Crores+ Worldwide Opening, But Still Won't Be Enough To Beat Kalki 2898 AD!

After the blockbuster Stree 2, Indian theatres will be flocked again sooner than we thought. Jr NTR led Devara is only a day away from release, and the pre-release hype is sky-high. It might become the second-biggest worldwide opener, but the collections won’t be enough to surpass the Kalki 2898 AD storm. Scroll below for our box office prediction!

The action drama features the best of both worlds. Jr NTR will be pitted against Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady, and her sizzling chemistry with the lead actor has been a hot topic of discussion. The initial posters and songs were very well received. The advance booking sales are on fire, and the pre-sales for day 1 may hit the half-century mark!

Devara Box Office Day 1 Prediction

According to current trends, Devara will easily enter the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. Jr NTR starrer is expected to add 65-70 crores gross from the leading markets, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Around 10 crores gross are sure shot coming from Karnataka on the opening day.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu, Kerala & North India may contribute to around 11-12 crores gross earnings on day 1. Devara will bring in 45 crores gross (including premieres) from the overseas markets.

All in all, early projections suggest a worldwide gross opening of around 131-137 crores gross for Devara. With that, the action drama will score the second-biggest opening of 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD will remain unbeatable!

Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD, surpassed all expectations, and made a staggering opening of 191 crores gross at the global box office. That achievement will be out of the league for Devara, which means it will land at the #2 spot.

Take a look at the current top 3 Indian openers of 2024 at the worldwide box office below:

Kalki 2898 AD: 191 crores gross

The GOAT: 101.78 crores gross

Stree 2: 86.50 crores gross

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office: Less Than 2 Crores Away From 160% Returns, All Set To Beat Profits Of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News