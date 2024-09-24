Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 also starring Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee has gone through a roller coaster ride at the box office churning out phenomenal numbers. After 40 days, the film stands at 605.72 crore and running in its 6th week!

Stree 2 Box Office Record

However, as soon as the horror comedy entered the sixth week, everyone was pretty sure that it might beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to bring the biggest sixth-week collection to the Hindi box office. But the film has achieved a magnanimous feat. even before completing the sixth week!

Stree 2 6th Weekend > Jawan’s Biggest 6th Week!

Jawan, with a 10.59 crore collection in its sixth week, was the highest-grossing sixth week for a Hindi film, followed by Pathaan’s 8.85 crore at number 2 and Drishyam 2 with 6.03 crore at the box office at number 3. However, Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy did the unthinkable in the weekend itself. The sixth weekend of the horror comedy ended at 14.32 crore, pushing everyone a spot lower!

Stree 2 Sixth Week Already 50% Higher

So, while Stree 2 took only 3 days to surpass the biggest sixth-week collection in Hindi Cinema registered by Jawan, it has already earned 50% more than Jawan’s biggest sixth-week collection. In four days of the sixth week, Stree 2 has earned 15.82 crore, claiming the spot for the biggest sixth-week collection in the Hindi Cinema without even finishing the week.

Here is the breakdown of the sixth-week collections of the horror comedy.

6th Friday: 5.20 crore

6th Saturday: 3.80 crore

6th Sunday: 5.32 crore

6th Monday: 1.50 crore

Total: 15.82 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Devara Box Office Pre-Sales (USA): With Massive 48% Higher Sales Jr NTR Destroys Prabhas’s Salaar, Ready To Ram Into His Own RRR Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News