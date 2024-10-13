Kishkindha Kaandam has turned into a blockbuster already and the Malayalam film is now creating history with every single passing day. In fact on the 31st day, the film earned more than its opening day collection! The film in 31 days stands at a total collection of 40.37 crore waiting to earn the biggest milestone!

Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 31

On the 31st day, the fifth Saturday, October 12, the film took advantage of the Dussehra holiday and witnessed a jump of almost 293% from how it started the fifth week. The film entered the fifth week on Thursday and earned 0.19 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, it earned 0.41 crore on the fifth Friday, day 30, very close to its opening day of 0.45 crore! The film is headed for another good weekend with promising Sunday numbers!

Kishkindha Kaandam Budget & Recovery

Kishkindha Kaandam has been mounted on a reported budget of 7 crore, and in 31 days the films stands at 40.70 crore at the box office. While it is the 2nd most profitable Malayalam film of 2024 it is very close to axe the most profitable film of 2024 at the box office!

Most Profitable Malayalam Film 2024

Currently, the most profitable film in Malayalam that was released in the year 2024 is Manjummel Boys. Kishkindha Kaandam, still needs to earn 9 crore at the box office to achieve this milestone. Manjummel Boys was mounted on a budget of 20 crore and it earned 142 crore in its lifetime, registering 610% profit.

In order to beat Manjummel Boys’ profit, Asif Ali’s film needs to earn 49.70 crore at the box office in total.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

