Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri are riding high on success currently, with their last releases, Stree 2 and Laila Majnu’s re-release skyrocketing at the box office! And the impact is clearly visible on their new release Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video that witnessed growth on day 2 taking the total collection to 12.77 crore in India.

VVKWVV Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, October 12, Saturday, despite facing a tough competition from Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, the dramedy has managed to earn 7.06 crore at the box office. However, the jump from Friday is minimal 23%.

Interestingly, in two days with 12.77 crore the film has managed to maintain a minimum lead from Jigra at the box office, despite the word of mouth weak for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and strong for Alia Bhatt’s Jigra.

Surpasses Lifetime Of Their Debut Films!

With their new release, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri have surpassed the total lifetime collection of both their debut films, Shahid & Laila Majnu, respectively. Shahid earned 3.75 crore at the box office and was released in 2013. Meanwhile, Laila Majnu earned 2.50 crore in its lifetime and was released in 2018.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in two days has earned 103% higher than the entire lifetime collection of Rajkummar Rao’s Shahid & Triptii Dimri’s Laila Majnu combined! These were their solo film debuts.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao’s film in two days has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of his first-ever screen debut with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, which earned 8.3 crore at the box office. Now, all eyes are set on the weekend numbers of the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

