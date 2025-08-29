There have been times when Bollywood has struggled at the box office with only chest-thumping heroes ruling the silver screen. At such times, die-hard Bollywood fans yearned for classic true-blue romantic films, and at such times, Karan Johar has always arrived with romance pulling the right strings at the right moment! Dharma Productions is all set to repeat the romance magic with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

It was in 1998 that Karan Johar changed the entire romantic setup for Hindi films with Rahul, Tina, and Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai! Love triangles changed the entire scenario, and love as a whole, the sole emotion of a film, took the front seat! So much so, that the film, despite going head to head against Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, turned a massive winner!

The Romance Magician – Karan Johar!

In the 2000s, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Naa Ho did the same magic, and true-blue die-hard romantic fans breathed a sigh of relief with their romantic cravings being addressed so beautifully. In 2023, when Hindi Cinema was struggling at the box office, Karan Johar yet again decided to bail it out with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani! Dharma Productions is again to the rescue of die-hard romantic fans with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari!

Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Bring Laughter In Love!

The teaser of the film ensures that it is the light-hearted take on romance we desperately need amidst the mundane routines! Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor bring the laughter along with the love, promising a love story that might not bring Pyaar Ke Kasme Vaade, but it might surely help you deal with the sukh-dukh of your ishq wali life!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – The Ek Chutki Ishq We Need!

In the last few months, Cinema has dealt with a very aggressive side of human behavior and my romantic soul desperately needs a breath of fresh air! While romance is already the ruling emotion since the last month with some great Bollywood music ruling my playlist as well, I am really thankful to Karan Johar and Dharma Productions for bringing this Ek Chutki Ishq once in a while.

They did is last month with Dhadak 2, and before that, they made my soul smile with a beautiful film called Aap Jaisa Koi with a music album to die for! They are gearing up to strike the right chords yet again with Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari and, I am just happy that love stories still exist in Dharma Productions’ world!

About The Film

Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, Maniesh Paul, and others. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and will be released in theaters on Dussehra, October 2, 2025.

For more stories from Bollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser Review: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Promise Riot & I’m Just Putting A Kaala Teeka, “Tujhe Lage Na Najariya!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News