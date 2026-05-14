Lupita Nyong’o is set to play two important characters in The Odyssey. Along with portraying the famous Helen of Troy, the actress will also play Helen’s sister, Clytemnestra.

The highly anticipated movie already features a huge cast, including Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Zendaya as Athena. However, Nyong’o’s double casting has become one of the film’s biggest talking points.

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Who Is Helen of Troy In The Odyssey? Character Details Explained

In Homer’s original poem, Helen of Troy is described as the most beautiful woman in the world. She is married to Menelaus but later leaves with Paris, which sets off the Trojan War.

Even after the war’s destruction, Helen later reunites with her husband. Her story in the epic is often compared to Penelope’s loyalty and patience as she waits for Odysseus to return home.

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Who Is Clytemnestra? Lupita Nyong’o’s Second Role In The Odyssey

Nyong’o’s second role, Clytemnestra, is far darker and more dangerous. She is the wife of Agamemnon and becomes known for plotting his death after he returns from war.

Unlike Helen, who eventually seeks peace and forgiveness, Clytemnestra is driven by revenge. Her actions create fear about returning home safely, which also affects Odysseus’ journey.

By casting the same actress in both roles, the movie may strongly highlight the contrast between the two sisters and their marriages.

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Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Will Change Homer’s Original Story

According to Time, Christopher Nolan is making several changes to Homer’s classic tale. One of the biggest changes is the reduced presence of Greek gods in the film.

Instead of showing gods directly on-screen, the movie may convey their presence through storms, dangerous seas, and the characters’ faith. This approach could make the story feel more realistic and immersive.

The film’s diverse casting choices and modern interpretation have already sparked debate online. Still, many fans are excited to see Nolan’s fresh take on one of mythology’s most iconic stories.

The Odyssey is scheduled to release in the United States on July 17, 2026.

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