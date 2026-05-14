The Mummy 4 is officially in development as a major return of the iconic adventure franchise. The film brings back original stars, introduces a new directing duo, and continues the story nearly two decades after the last installment. As the film moves through the process of getting to the big screen, many are curious about the story, characters, and more.

The Mummy 4 Release Date: When the Movie Is Coming Out

The Mummy 4 is set to release in theaters on May 19, 2028, as confirmed by Universal Pictures. The studio reserved the date early, even though production is still in its initial stages. Filming is expected to begin in summer 2026.

The Mummy 4 Plot Details and Storyline Expectations

No official plot has been revealed yet, but the sequel is expected to continue after The Mummy Returns and ignore the events of the third film. This means the story will follow the original timeline more closely.

There is a possible time jump, with a return to ancient curses, supernatural threats, and global treasure-hunting adventures. Brendan Fraser has also hinted that the film will revisit familiar locations and return to the franchise’s classic adventurous tone.

The Mummy 4 Cast: Who Is Returning in the Sequel

The film marks the return of major original cast members. Brendan Fraser reprises his role as Rick O’Connell, while Rachel Weisz returns as Evelyn Carnahan. John Hannah is also expected to return as Jonathan Carnahan. However, the return of other characters, including Alex O’Connell, has not yet been officially confirmed.

The Mummy 4 Director and Production Details

The sequel will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the duo known for revitalizing the Scream franchise. Their involvement suggests a mix of horror, action, and adventure elements in the new film.

There is currently no trailer for The Mummy 4 because the film has not yet entered production. Fans will likely get the first teaser only after filming begins, usually closer to the release period.

With a returning star cast, experienced filmmakers, and a strong legacy, The Mummy 4 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated adventure films of 2028. The return of Rick and Evelyn has already generated strong excitement among fans worldwide.

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