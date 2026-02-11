Brendan Fraser is reportedly set to reunite with co-star Rachel Weisz for the fourth installment of The Mummy franchise. The highly anticipated film is currently slated for a theatrical release on May 19, 2028. The talented duo previously starred together in The Mummy (1999) and its sequel, The Mummy Returns (2001), both directed by Stephen Sommers.

While Brendan Fraser reprised his role as adventurous treasure hunter Rick O’Connell, Rachel Weisz did not return for the third film, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008). With more than two years still to go before the fourth installment arrives in theaters, here’s a complete guide on where you can stream all Mummy films released in the U.S. since the 1999 classic, including the 2017 Tom Cruise reboot.

The Mummy (1999)

Director : Stephen Sommers

: Stephen Sommers IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Where to Watch: Hulu

Plot: Daredevil treasure hunter Rick O’Connell joins forces with librarian Evelyn Carnahan and her brother Jonathan to travel to Hamunaptra. Their mission goes horribly wrong when a reading from the Book of the Dead accidentally awakens the cursed high priest Imhotep.

The Mummy Returns (2001)

Director : Stephen Sommers

: Stephen Sommers IMDb Rating : 6.4/10

: 6.4/10 Where to Watch: Hulu

Plot: Rick and Evelyn O’Connell return to action when Imhotep is resurrected once again, this time trying to take control of the Scorpion King’s army. When their son Alex is kidnapped, the couple travels to Egypt to stop Imhotep before he becomes indestructible.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Director : Rob Cohen

: Rob Cohen IMDb Rating : 5.2/10

: 5.2/10 Where to Watch: Hulu

Plot: When an ancient Chinese emperor is accidentally resurrected and tries to get back his power, Rick O’Connell and his family travel across China to stop the immortal emperor before he conquers the world.

The Mummy (2017)

Director : Alex Kurtzman

: Alex Kurtzman IMDb Rating : 5.4/10

: 5.4/10 Where to Watch: HBO Max

Plot: U.S. Army soldier Nick Morton (Tom Cruise) awakens an ancient Egyptian prince. Now, Nick becomes a vital part of Ahmanet’s plan to regain power.

