Akshay Kumar led Jolly LLB 3 is enjoying a good run at the box office. It is already close to entering the 100 crore club worldwide. The black-comedy legal drama has also surpassed the global lifetime of Samrat Prithviraj. Scroll below for a detailed report on the first Monday.

Jolly LLB 3 Overseas Run

Akshay Kumar seems to be winning hearts all over again at the international box office. Subhash Kapoor’s directorial has gained 21.15 crore gross overseas in 4 days. It has already surpassed Sky Force (15 crores) and is on track to leave behind (34.25 crores).

The real test will be against Housefull 5 (70 crores), which is Akki’s highest overseas grosser of 2025. Besides, it is also inching closer to cross Mahavatar Narsimha (28.2 crores) and Raid 2 (31 crores), among other Bollywood releases this year.

Inches away from the 100 crore club worldwide!

Adding the 69.62 crore gross minted at the domestic box office, the worldwide total of Jolly LLB 3 reaches 90.77 crore gross. With that, the black comedy legal drama has emerged as Akshay Kumar’s 7th highest-grossing post-COVID film globally. It has stolen the spot from Samrat Prithviraj (90.24 crores).

Take a look at Akshay Kumar grossers at the worldwide box office (post-COVID):

Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crores Housefull 5 – 266.06 crores OMG 2 – 220 crores Sky Force – 174.21 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 145.55 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.64 crores Jolly LLB 3 – 90.77 crores Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crores Ram Setu – 83.02 crores Bachchan Paandey – 73.29 crores Raksha Bandhan – 63.35 crores

Jolly LLB 3 will enter the 100 crore mark by today or tomorrow, becoming the fourth consecutive film of Akshay Kumar to achieve the milestone in 2025.

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 4

India net: 59 crores

India gross: 69.62 crores

Overseas gross: 21.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 90.77 crores

