Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, continues to enjoy its impressive run at the Indian box office. Released amid minimal expectations, the film minted superb numbers and is already one of the most profitable Hindi films of 2025. Yesterday, on day 17, it concluded its two-week run in theaters with a solid total, and up next, it is preparing to surpass Sunny Deol’s second-highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

Despite a big competitor like Thamma, the Bollywood romantic drama is enjoying its own share of audiences. In the 10-day extended opening week, it raked in an impressive 62.38 crores, all thanks to a Diwali boost. After the first week, it didn’t lose momentum and continued to attract footfalls. It added another estimated 19.69 crores to the kitty in the second week.

Overall, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has earned an estimated 82.07 crore net at the Indian box office in 17 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection is 96.84 crores. Since there’s no major competition this week, it is expected to do well during the third weekend, thus getting closer to the 90 crore net mark.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (10-day) – 62.38 crores

Week 2 – 19.69 crores

Total – 82.07 crores

All set to beat Sunny Deol’s second-highest-grosser

With 82.07 crores in the kitty already, the romantic drama will soon hunt down Jaat (90.34 crore net). For those who don’t know, Jaat is Sunny Deol’s second-highest-grossing film of all time after Gadar 2 (525.5 crore net). Before concluding the run, it will also aim to surpass Akshay Kumar-led Kesari Chapter 2 (94.48 crore net).

Despite getting so close to the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat might just fall short of hitting a century. It has a chance to enjoy a free run until Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 arrives in theatres on November 14.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office: OTT Release Costs Rishab Shetty Starrer A Historic Milestone In Kannada Language!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News