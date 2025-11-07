Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to rewrite history, entering the top 3 BMS sales for an Indian film on BookMyShow. In doing so, the Kannada mythological epic has managed to hit a total of 13.98 million ticket sales in almost five weeks. In fact, the film is still maintaining a strong hold at the ticket window.

2nd Highest Selling Indian Film

Rishab Shetty’s mythological epic is now the second-highest-selling Indian film on BookMyShow. In fact, it has surpassed every single Indian film in history except for Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2. It would be interesting to see if it manages to surpass Pushpa 2.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office BMS Sales

In 36 days, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to push every Bollywood film out of the list of the top 3 BMS sales. Earlier, it was Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Vicky Kaushal that were ruling in the top 3 at some point in time, but now, both films are out of the top 3!

Check out the top 5 highest-selling Indian films on BMS since 2023.

Pushpa 2: 20.41 Million Kantara Chapter 1: 13.98 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 Million Chhaava: 12.58 Million Jawan: 12.40 Million

Kantara Chapter 1 Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the mythological epic after 36 days on BMS.

Pre Sales: 896K

1st Extended Week: 7.30 Million

Week 2: 2.95 Million

Week 3: 1.74 Million

Week 4: 791K

Day 30, 5th Friday: 54.42K

Day 31, 5th Saturday: 90.31K

Day 32, 5th Sunday: 63.1K

Day 33, 5th Monday: 23.8K

Day 34, 5th Tuesday: 36K

Day 35, 5th Wednesday: 21.8K

Day 36, 5th Thursday: 13.3K

Total: 13.98 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

