Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to rewrite history, entering the top 3 BMS sales for an Indian film on BookMyShow. In doing so, the Kannada mythological epic has managed to hit a total of 13.98 million ticket sales in almost five weeks. In fact, the film is still maintaining a strong hold at the ticket window.
2nd Highest Selling Indian Film
Rishab Shetty’s mythological epic is now the second-highest-selling Indian film on BookMyShow. In fact, it has surpassed every single Indian film in history except for Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2. It would be interesting to see if it manages to surpass Pushpa 2.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office BMS Sales
In 36 days, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to push every Bollywood film out of the list of the top 3 BMS sales. Earlier, it was Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Vicky Kaushal that were ruling in the top 3 at some point in time, but now, both films are out of the top 3!
Check out the top 5 highest-selling Indian films on BMS since 2023.
- Pushpa 2: 20.41 Million
- Kantara Chapter 1: 13.98 Million
- Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 Million
- Chhaava: 12.58 Million
- Jawan: 12.40 Million
Kantara Chapter 1 Ticket Sales Summary
Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the mythological epic after 36 days on BMS.
- Pre Sales: 896K
- 1st Extended Week: 7.30 Million
- Week 2: 2.95 Million
- Week 3: 1.74 Million
- Week 4: 791K
- Day 30, 5th Friday: 54.42K
- Day 31, 5th Saturday: 90.31K
- Day 32, 5th Sunday: 63.1K
- Day 33, 5th Monday: 23.8K
- Day 34, 5th Tuesday: 36K
- Day 35, 5th Wednesday: 21.8K
- Day 36, 5th Thursday: 13.3K
Total: 13.98 Million
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
