Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1 is a box office blockbuster. The Kannada epic mythological action film is now the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide. It has unlocked many milestones in its theatrical journey, but may miss one big feat by over 75 crores. Scroll below for the day 35 updates!

Kantara Chapter 1 close to beating Chhaava in India

As per Sacnilk, Hombale Films’ production has accumulated 614.24 crores at the Indian box office. On day 35, it added 1.14 crore more to the kitty, maintaining a steady hold compared to 1.25 crores on the discounted Tuesday. The much-awaited moment is almost here. Today, Kantara Chapter 1 will likely beat Chhaava (615.39 crores) to emerge as the highest-grossing film of 2025 in the domestic circuit.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Kantara Chapter 1 has garnered 835.30 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This includes 724.80 crore gross from the domestic market, while the remaining sum comes from the overseas circuits. It is already the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 globally.

Will miss one major milestone!

Rishab Shetty starrer has achieved many feats in its lifetime. However, it will not be able to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office. It still needs 75.42 crores to beat Animal (910.72 crores) and take the 10th spot. That will unfortunately no longer be possible, as it is nearing its saturation point in theatres.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers of all time at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 1800 crores Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crores RRR: 1275.51 crores KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crores Jawan: 1163.82 crores Pathaan: 1069.85 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores Animal: 910.72 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Summary (35 days)

Budget – 125 crores

India net – 614.24 crores

India gross – 724.80 crores

ROI% – 391%

Overseas gross – 110.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 835.30 crores

Verdict – Super-duper Hit

