Rishab Shetty’s directorial Kantara Chapter 1 is now among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films ever. It recently surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The streak of success continues as the Kannada mythological action film has knocked down the lifetime of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Scroll below for the day 21 update in all languages.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 21
Advertisement
According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 raked in 10.60 crores on day 21. It suffered only 10% drop in earnings compared to 11.75 crores earned on the Diwali holiday. Interestingly, Hombale Films‘ production witnessed growth in the Hindi belt but unfortunately witnessed a fall in the other languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
The overall box office collection in all languages concludes at 557.5 crores net after 21 days. Kantara Chapter 1 is made on a budget of 125 crores. The makers have minted profits of a whopping 346% so far. It is one of the most profitable Indian films of 2025.
Trending
Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:
- Week 1 (8-day) – 337.4 crores
- Week 2 – 147.85 crores
- Day 16 – 8.5 crores
- Day 17 – 12.75 crores
- Day 18 – 17 crores
- Day 19 – 11.65 crores
- Day 20 – 11.75 crores
- Day 21 – 10.60 crores
Total – 557.5 crores
Kantara Chapter 1 beats Animal!
Rishab Shetty’s film has emerged as the 9th highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the domestic box office. It has left behind Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which accumulated 554 crores in its lifetime.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net earnings):
- Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crores
- Baahubali 2 – 1031 crores
- KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores
- RRR – 772 crores
- Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores
- Jawan – 640.42 crores
- Stree 2 – 627.5 crores
- Chhaava – 615.39 crores
- Kantara: Chapter 1 – 557.5 crores
- Animal – 554 crores
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Summary Day 21 (All Languages)
- Budget: 125 crores
- India net: 557.5 crores
- ROI: 346%
- India Gross: 657.85 crores
- Verdict: Super-Duper hit
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 21: Beats Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Now The 6th Highest-Grossing Hindi-Dubbed South Film!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News