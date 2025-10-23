Rishab Shetty’s directorial Kantara Chapter 1 is now among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films ever. It recently surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The streak of success continues as the Kannada mythological action film has knocked down the lifetime of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Scroll below for the day 21 update in all languages.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 21

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 raked in 10.60 crores on day 21. It suffered only 10% drop in earnings compared to 11.75 crores earned on the Diwali holiday. Interestingly, Hombale Films‘ production witnessed growth in the Hindi belt but unfortunately witnessed a fall in the other languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The overall box office collection in all languages concludes at 557.5 crores net after 21 days. Kantara Chapter 1 is made on a budget of 125 crores. The makers have minted profits of a whopping 346% so far. It is one of the most profitable Indian films of 2025.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 (8-day) – 337.4 crores

Week 2 – 147.85 crores

Day 16 – 8.5 crores

Day 17 – 12.75 crores

Day 18 – 17 crores

Day 19 – 11.65 crores

Day 20 – 11.75 crores

Day 21 – 10.60 crores

Total – 557.5 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 beats Animal!

Rishab Shetty’s film has emerged as the 9th highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the domestic box office. It has left behind Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which accumulated 554 crores in its lifetime.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net earnings):

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crores Baahubali 2 – 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores RRR – 772 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores Jawan – 640.42 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Chhaava – 615.39 crores Kantara: Chapter 1 – 557.5 crores Animal – 554 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Summary Day 21 (All Languages)

Budget: 125 crores

India net: 557.5 crores

ROI: 346%

India Gross: 657.85 crores

Verdict: Super-Duper hit

