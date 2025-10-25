Ajay Devgn is underrated when it comes to romantic comedies. Over the years, we have seen him effortlessly pull off his roles in rom-coms. In recent years, De De Pyaar De was his film in the same genre, and it was a successful affair at the Indian box office. Now, years later, he has returned with its sequel, De De Pyaar De 2, which has already generated decent buzz due to its enjoyable trailer and is expected to open well at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The romantic comedy genre, if promoted well, has huge potential. While big-scale action entertainers have dominated the post-pandemic era, there’s a big section of the audience waiting for a good light-hearted entertainer. The upcoming rom-com, also starring Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, and Gautami Kapoor, can really fill the space.

De De Pyaar De 2 aims for a good start at the Indian box office

De De Pyaar De 2’s trailer was well-received due to its humor and overall entertaining setup. Since Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan are reuniting after the big success of Shaitaan, expectations are high. Additionally, the sequel factor naturally contributes to the hype. On the whole, things are looking good for the film, and it seems that the 10 crore mark will be comfortably crossed at the Indian box office.

Likely to enter Ajay Devgn’s top 5 openers post-COVID

De De Pyaar De 2 will need to do more than just cross the 10 crore mark to enter Ajay Devgn’s top 5 openers in the post-COVID era. For those who don’t know, Bholaa is Ajay’s 5th biggest opener with a net collection of 11.2 crores. So, to be on the list, it must cross Bholaa, which looks possible.

While Bholaa is an easily achievable target, to cross Shaitaan, the rom-com will need to do the heavy lifting. Shaitaan had the advantage of the Mahashivratri holiday; on the other hand, the upcoming film is a non-holiday release.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 5 openers post-COVID:

Singham Again – 43.7 crores Raid 2 – 19.71 crores Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crores Shaitaan – 15.21 crores Bholaa – 11.2 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Akhanda 2 Box Office Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Register Tollywood’s 3rd Biggest Opening Of 2025?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News