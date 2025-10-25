Akhanda 2 is one of the highly anticipated Tollywood releases of 2025. Initially, it was scheduled to release ahead of the Dussehra festivities, but now, as per official confirmation, the film is all set for a grand release in December. In the past, we have seen several December releases enjoying splendid box office runs, and the same is expected from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next biggie. But will it be able to target the day 1 collection of Pawan Kalyan’s second biggest opener? Let’s discuss it below!

Set for a grand arrival in December

The upcoming action thriller is a sequel to Akhanda (2021), which was a big commercial success. It is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025, the date which was initially locked by Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. Since The Raja Saab moved to 2026, the makers of the Akhanda sequel grabbed the window, hoping for a thunderous start.

Akhanda 2 to register a solid day 1 at the Indian box office

Considering the popularity of Akhanda, the hype for Akhanda 2 is huge in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Since Nandamuri Balakrishna is a huge crowd puller among the masses, the film is expected to rake in huge numbers on its opening day in B and C centers. Additionally, it is likely to benefit from ticket hikes.

In the past, Nandamuri Balakrishna has crossed the 30 crore mark, with his Veera Simha Reddy registering a start of 33.6 crore net at the Indian box office. This time, with the sequel factor coming into play, the Tollywood star is all set to hit the 40 crore mark on day 1 comfortably. Yes, Akhanda 2 is expected to cross the 40 crore mark on its opening day comfortably.

Aims to be Tollywood’s 3rd biggest opener of 2025!

Not just 40 crores, but Akhanda 2 also has the potential to be the first 50 crore net opener of Balayya at the Indian box office. With this, it is likely to topple Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which opened at a huge 47.5 crores. For those who don’t know, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is Pawan Kalyan’s second-biggest opener and also Tollywood’s third-biggest opener of 2025.

So, if everything goes well from here, Balayya is likely to score Tollywood’s third biggest opening of the year after OG (84.75 crores) and Game Changer (54 crores).

Take a look at Tollywood’s top openers of 2025:

OG – 84.75 crores Game Changer – 54 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 47.5 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 25.35 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 23 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dude Box Office Collection Day 8: Registers Lowest 2nd Friday For Pradeep Ranganathan, Earning 61% Less Than Love Today

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News