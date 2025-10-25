Diwali was a blockbuster in the Hindi belt with as many as three important releases – Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Thamma, and Kantara Chapter 1. The three-way battle is set to get intense this weekend with the clash of the titans. Scroll below to know how the films are performing during the morning occupancy on the post-Diwali Saturday. Scroll below for the box office updates!

Thamma Box Office Day 5 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Thamma registered an occupancy of 9.92% during the morning shows on day 5. It enjoyed a slight increase from 7.3b5% admissions witnessed on Friday. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is the #1 audience choice and is expected to easily cross the 15 crore mark today.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 5 Morning Occupancy

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa‘s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat witnessed a morning occupancy of 12.70% during the morning shows. The word-of-mouth is positive, so one can only expect the trends to get better during the evening and night shows. It is now to be seen whether the romantic drama will surpass its opening day of 10.10 crores.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 24 Occupancy

One would be surprised to learn that Rishab Shetty‘s blockbuster registered better admissions than both its Bollywood competitors on its 24th day. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) registered occupancy of 17.13% during the morning shows today. It is the leading choice of audience on the post-Diwali Saturday, surpassing Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat by a considerable gap. Only time will tell if the tables turn during the second half of the day!

Kantara Chapter 1 vs Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Ticket Sales on post-Diwali Saturday

It’s an intense fight on BookMyShow as well. On one hand, Ayushmann Khurrana‘s film has clocked ticket sales of 42.7K till 1 PM on BookMyShow. Meanwhile, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat sold 20.8K tickets while Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) sold 53.4K tickets.

