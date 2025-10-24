Rishab Shetty‘s Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to stay relevant even after 21 days at the box office, and the film is churning out good numbers at the box office. In 21 days, the film stands at a gross collection of 765.46 crore worldwide. In fact, the franchise is now very close to its next big milestone!

Kantara Franchise Total

Currently, with two films, the franchise total of Kantara stands at a gross total of 1174.83 crore. The next milestone for the franchise would be crossing the 1200 crore mark, and the prequel is only 25.17 crore away from hitting this mark.

Check out the breakdown of the Kantara franchise at the box office.

Kantara: 409.37 crore

Kantara: Chapter 1: 765.46 crore (21 days)

Total: 1174.83 crore

Will Rishab Shetty Rewrite History

It would be interesting to see if Rishab Shetty manages to become the highest-grossing Kannada franchise in the history of Sandalwood at the box office. Currently, the title stands with the KGF Franchise with a total collection of more than 1400+ crores. Kantara Franchise is too far from this mark and would need another 200+ crore to hit this mark which currently seems impossible looking at the paec of the film!

However, if Kantara Chapter 1 decides to stick at the box office for another two weeks or so, it might make some new records at the box office. With no other biggie in line in the upcoming weeks, this might be a good opportunity for the mythological epic as well.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of Rishab Shetty’s film at the box office after 21 days.

India Net Collection: 556.75 crore

India Gross Collection: 656.84 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 108.62 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 765.46 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Spirit Box Office Day 1: Prabhas To Create History By Achieving This Major Milestone Twice On The Opening Day?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News