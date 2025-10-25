Assam is still mourning the untimely demise of the legendary artist Zubeen Garg. He will be last seen in the musical romantic drama, Roi Roi Binale. Rajesh Bhuyan’s directorial is roaring loud in advance bookings and has already created history at the box office. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

According to the latest update, Roi Roi Binale registered an advance booking sale of 41.20 lakh gross on day 1. Around 13.5K tickets have been sold across the state from around 102 shows. Tickets start at Rs 120 and range up to Rs 900. Given the massive love from fans all across, early morning shows have also been introduced.

Roi Roi Binale has created history!

Earlier this year, Ravi Sarma’s Rudra set new benchmarks in Assamese cinema by clocking a record-breaking opening of 40.20 lakhs. Now, Zubeen Garg‘s last film has created history by surpassing that mark via advance booking alone. Mind you, there’s still a week until the big release, and it will be exciting to see how many more records it already breaks before October 31, 2025.

Surging BookMyShow interests

The Assamese musical romantic drama is going to be an emotional outing for fans worldwide. On BookMyShow, it has already recorded interests of a whopping 72.2K. A record-breaking start is inevitable, but it will be seen whether Roi Roi Binale will emerge as the highest-grossing film of all time.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Assamese films at the box office:

Bidurbhai: 15.75 crores Bhaimon Da: 14.31 crore Sri Raghupati: 13.81 crores Rudra: 10.56 crore Ratnakar: 10 crore Kanchanjangha: 7 crore Dr. Bezbaruah 2: 7 crore Mission China: 6 crore Sikaar: 5 crore Malamal Boyyyz: 4.14 crore

More about Roi Roi Binale

The ensemble cast features Zubeen Garg, Mousumi Alifa, Joy Kashyap, and Achurjya Borpatra. It is produced under the banner of Eye Creations and Zeal Creations. The musical romantic drama will be released in theatres worldwide on 31 October 2025.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 23: Just 1.29 Crores Away From Axing Housefull 5, Rishab Shetty’s Film Set To Roar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News