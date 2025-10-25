Tamil sports action drama Bison Kaalamaadan began its box office journey on a promising note. Unfortunately, the pace slowed down towards the end of the first week. There’s little to worry about as Dhruv Vikram’s starrer has almost recovered its budget. Scroll below for the day 8 collection!

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Mari Selvaraj‘s directorial added 83 lakhs to the kitty on day 8. It suffered a 48% drop compared to the 1.5 crores earned on the previous day. It is facing stiff competition from Dude, which is dominating the ticket windows.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 28.08 crores after 8 days. Bison Kaalamaadan is made on a reported budget of 30 crores. Producers Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios have recovered 96% of the estimated cost so far. The Tamil sports action film needs less than two crores to emerge as a success!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1 – 2.7 crores

Day 2 – 3.4 crores

Day 3 – 4.5 crores

Day 4 – 6 crores

Day 5 – 5.9 crores

Day 6 – 3.15 crores

Day 7 – 1.5 crores

Day 8 – 83 lakhs

Total – 28.08 crores

A notable outing for Dhruv Vikram!

The lead actor, Dhruv Vikram, made his acting debut with the 2019 film Adithya Varma. While he won the Best Actor award at the 13th Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards and Zee Cine Awards Tamil, there wasn’t much noise at the box office. Bison Kaalamaadan, with its success tag, will help him emerge as a bankable star.

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Summary Day 8

Budget: 30 crores

India net: 28.08 crores

Budget Recovery: 93.6%

India gross: 33.13 crores

Overseas gross: 5.35 crores

Worldwide gross: 38.48 crores

