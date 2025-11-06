De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan in key roles, is just a week away from hitting the big screens. Yes, the film is set to arrive in theaters on November 14, and it is expected to maintain the winning momentum of Bollywood after Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. On day 1, it is expected to record good numbers at the Indian box office, and one thing is confirmed: it’ll comfortably join Bollywood’s top 5 rom-com openers in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

For those who don’t know, the upcoming biggie is a sequel to De De Pyaar De (2019). Since the predecessor fetched decent audience feedback and was a commercial success, expectations from the sequel are high. The good thing is that things are looking good so far. Almost every promotional asset has worked decently, garnering the attention of the audience.

De De Pyaar De 2 is likely to be among Bollywood’s top 3 rom-com openers post-COVID

Considering the genre, De De Pyaar De 2 won’t open big, but it definitely aims for good numbers on day 1. One thing is confirmed: the film will join Bollywood’s top 5 rom-com openers post-COVID by overtaking Bhool Chuk Maaf (7.2 crores). In fact, has a chance of grabbing the third spot on the list as Param Sundari’s 7.37 crores and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s 10.11 crores are beatable targets.

Also, there’s an outside chance of overtaking Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (11.1 crores), which will depend on initial word of mouth. However, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (15.73 crores) is completely out of reach.

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood rom-com openers of 2025 post-COVID:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 15.73 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 11.1 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – 10.11 crores Param Sundari – 7.37 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 7.2 crores

More about the film

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 also stars Gautami Kapoor, Meezaan Jafri, and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles. It marks the reunion of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan after Shaitaan, which turned out to be a good success story at the Indian box office.

