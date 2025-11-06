2025 may not have been a fruitful year for Chiyaan Vikram, but his son Dhruv Vikram is thriving! Tamil sports action drama, Bison Kaalamaadan, is a box office success. It has already beaten the Indian collection of Veera Dheera Sooran, but will it also dominate its worldwide lifetime? Scroll below for the day 20 updates!

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection Day 20

Mari Selvaraj‘s directorial was released in Tamil and Telugu. It wrapped up its Telugu run, accumulating 2.15 crores, but continues to mint moolah in the home ground. As per Sacnilk, Bison Kaalamaadan added 22 lakhs more to the kitty on day 20. It remained on similar lines as 24 lakhs earned on the previous day.

The overall box office collection in India surges to 45.03 crores, which is approximately 53.13 crores. The Tamil sports action drama was made on a budget of 30 crores, and has minted profits of 50% so far. Dhruv Vikram had previously surpassed father Chiyaan Vikram‘s Veera Dheera Sooran (42.71 crores) in the domestic circuit.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 27.25 crores

Week 2: 13.60 crores

Week 3: 4.18 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 45.03 crores

Will it beat Veera Dheera Sooran worldwide?

At the overseas box office, Bison Kaalamaadan has collected 10 crore gross. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total reaches 63.13 crore gross. Dhruv Vikram starrer is only 3.26 crores away from beating Veera Dheera Sooran‘s global lifetime of 66.39 crore gross. It should get closer to the target with a good boost during the fourth weekend.

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Summary Day 20

Budget: 30 crores

India net: 45.03 crores

India gross: 53.13 crores

ROI: 50%

Overseas gross: 10 crores

Worldwide gross: 63.13 crores

Verdict: Plus

