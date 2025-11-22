Sharaf U Dheen and Anupama Parameswaran headline the comedy mystery thriller The Pet Detective. The film received mixed responses during its theatrical run. While it managed a decent run, it did not generate extraordinary buzz or widespread critical acclaim. Interestingly, its online reception tells a slightly different story, with IMDb rating it at 8.5/10 and 81% of Google users indicating they liked the film.

Adding to this contrast, discussions on Reddit reflect divided opinions. Some viewers genuinely enjoyed the film, while others shared more reserved reactions. For those who missed watching it in theatres, the film is now making its way to the small screen just over a month after its theatrical debut. This gives audiences a chance to watch it and form their own opinion, and most agree that it works well as a one-time watch. The big question now is when The Pet Detective will be available for streaming and which platform it will debut on.

The Pet Detective: Streaming Details

From November 28 onwards, you can enjoy The Pet Detective on Zee5.

Plot of The Pet Detective?

Sharaf U Dheen takes on the role of the titular character. He is in love with Kaikeyi, played by Anupama Parameswaran, and he wants to marry her, but there is a problem: he is unemployed. For every problem, there is a solution, and his solution to unemployment is to take over his father’s detective business. However, he does not have any major cases at first.

Soon, luck favours him when he gets the chance to recover a missing dog and becomes a pet detective. What seems like a simple case soon turns complicated, as the missing dog and several criminal activities turn out to be interconnected. Due to a series of misfortunes, the protagonist finds himself at the centre of these troubles.

Cast & Crew Of The Pet Detective?

The film stars Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vijayaraghavan, Vinay Forrt, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Joemon Jyothir, and Shobi Thilakan. It is directed by Praneesh Vijayan, who co-wrote the script with Jai Vishnu. The cinematography is handled by Anend C. Chandran, while the music is composed by Rajesh Murugesan. The film is edited by Abhinav Sunder Nayak and produced by Gokulam Gopalan along with lead actor Sharaf U Dheen.

