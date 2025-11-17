A new week is here, and that means fresh titles for you to enjoy from the comfort of your home. To make your watchlist planning easier, we have curated a list of some of the best releases available between November 17 and 23, 2025. This week, Netflix leads with four exciting additions, including a highly anticipated Tamil film. Prime Video brings the long-awaited third season of a popular spy action comedy, while Apple TV Plus also offers a spy action comedy, but in the form of a movie, a sequel to a hit film. To discover the titles, release dates, and watch the trailers, simply scroll down.

Netflix

Bison Kaalamaadan (Tamil) – November 21, 2025

A sports action drama, Bison Kaalamaadan showcases the struggles of a Kabaddi player who must contend with caste discrimination, financial difficulties, and family issues. His dream is to build a successful career in the sport and earn a place in the Asian Games, which forms the core of the film. But can he achieve that dream in the face of these challenges? Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film stars Dhruv Vikram in the lead role.

Homebound (Hindi) – November 21, 2025

The story follows two friends from different marginalised communities who share a common dream of escaping poverty by becoming police officers. Together, they work hard toward this goal, facing social barriers, financial limitations, and personal setbacks.

Champagne Problems – November 19, 2025

A holiday-themed romantic comedy in which the female lead, an executive, is tasked with buying a winery. She unexpectedly becomes romantically involved with the owner’s son. When they first met, neither of them knew they would end up doing business together. But the question remains, can business affect their relationship?

A Man on the Inside Season 2 (English) – November 20, 2025

Retired professor Charles Nieuwendyk is back for another season and is going undercover again. But this time, he is not heading to a retirement community. Instead, he is joining Wheeler College, where he is tasked with investigating a blackmailer. Along the way, he becomes distracted by a romantic interest and begins to suspect that she might be the one behind the blackmail.

Prime Video

The Family Man Season 3 (Hindi) – November 21, 2025

The espionage action comedy thriller, The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is returning for a third season. This time, his entire family becomes part of the chaos, forcing him to go on the run with them. The new season weaves in elements of conspiracy, the global pandemic, tensions with China, and a drug cartel operating in the northeast region.

JioHotstar

Ziddi Ishq (Hindi) – November 21, 2025

A remake of the Bengali film Parineeta, this adaptation is presented in a series format. It follows a girl who has a one-sided crush on her mentor. When he suddenly dies and the authorities declare it a suicide, she refuses to believe it. Convinced that he would never take his own life, she begins to investigate the truth behind his death.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires (English) – November 23, 2025

A reimagining of our well-known Dark Knight set in the 16th century, during the Spanish conquest of the Aztec Empire. The story follows a young boy who witnesses Spanish forces attack his village and kill his father. Escaping what seemed like certain death, he travels to the capital to warn the king. After reaching the capital, he trains in martial arts, determined to take revenge and protect his people.

The Roses (English) – November 20, 2025

Based on the novel The War of the Roses (1981), The Roses stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman as a married couple. At the beginning, the husband is a successful architect, steadily climbing the professional ladder. At the same time, his wife, an aspiring chef, is now a homemaker with dreams of opening her own restaurant. With his support, she eventually gets the chance to pursue that goal. However, their lives take a sharp turn when he loses his job and she becomes the primary breadwinner. What first seems manageable slowly turns into a series of ego clashes, misunderstandings, and a power shift that begins to unravel their marriage.

Landman Season 2 (English) – November 17, 2025

After his boss dies, Tommy Norris becomes the new CEO of the oil empire. The widow now wants a bigger role in the company, his son has ambitions of his own, a cartel begins interfering, and his estranged father returns. Tommy faces the toughest chapter of his life.

The Death of Bunny Munro (English) – November 21, 2025

The story follows a door-to-door beauty product salesman who also struggles with a sex addiction. After his wife dies by suicide, he is left to care for their young son, a responsibility he has no idea how to handle on his own. Hoping to cope and reconnect, he takes his son on a road trip, but things soon spiral out of control. Despite his intentions, it becomes clear that the child’s well-being may be at risk in his care.

Zee5

The Bengal Files (Hindi) – November 21, 2025

A political drama intertwining two timelines. One storyline focuses on the communal violence that took place during the independence era, while the other follows a modern-day investigation into a missing person. Both narratives are connected in unexpected ways.

Apple TV Plus

The Family Plan 2 (English) – November 21, 2025

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan are back as Dan and Jessica Morgan. The family is on vacation, but just like before, Dan’s past will not let him live an everyday life. His history returns to haunt them, and someone is now trying to take over Dan’s father’s business.

