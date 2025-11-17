Caught Stealing arrives with the kind of energy that pulls attention even after its quiet run in theaters. Darren Aronofsky’s action thriller carried a strong pulse from the moment it opened, powered by Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, and Bad Bunny. Yet, it slipped at the box office despite glowing reactions from those who watched it.

The film cost $40 million to make and closed at a little over $32.6 million (per Box Office Mojo), creating a gap that it never managed to cover in cinemas. Still, the story inside the film kept finding new supporters, hinting that its life was far from over.

Caught Stealing OTT Release Date Revealed

The film will be available on Netflix in the US starting November 29, providing it with a new path and a wider audience, allowing more people to access it with ease. Many caught onto it earlier through digital purchases, where it sat comfortably in the top ten on iTunes.

PSA: CAUGHT STEALING is coming to Netflix in the US November 29. pic.twitter.com/BMPlAPvUrY — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2025

Caught Stealing Storyline

Aronofsky adapted Charlie Huston’s 2004 novel into a violent and tightly wound ride that pushes Hank, played by Butler, into a gang war after his punk rock neighbor, Russ, played by Smith, asks him to look after his apartment and his cat. However, what begins as a simple favor spirals into a gritty run through New York, packed with action and sharp tension.

The thriller earned fresh recognition through its R rating and its confident pacing, drawing praise from critics who called it entertaining and full of joy, surprises, strong performances, and even a touch of heartbreak.

Austin Butler Upcoming Projects

Austin Butler’s work in Caught Stealing adds to a growing list that already includes Elvis, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Dune Part Two, and The Carrie Diaries. His future slate looks crowded with rumours tying him to Heat 2, Miami Vice, and Luca Guadagnino’s remake of American Psycho as Patrick Bateman.

Now, as Caught Stealing reaches streaming, it enters a space where word of mouth travels quickly and where films often receive the second life they deserve.

Caught Stealing Trailer

