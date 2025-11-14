The highly anticipated third season of Raj & DK’s spy-action thriller The Family Man is all set to premiere on November 21, 2025. After a four-year wait, fans will finally see Manoj Bajpayee return as the fearless agent Srikant Tiwari in another high-stakes mission. Along with regular cast members, including Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi, Season 3 also brings Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur into major roles.

The Family Man Season 3 – Cast Salaries

Season 3 has seen a noticeable jump in the earnings of its main cast, thanks to the show’s massive popularity and the long gap since the last season. Manoj Bajpayee continues to be the highest-paid actor on the show, followed by Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi. New additions Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur have also secured impressive paychecks for their important roles in the upcoming season. If you’re curious about how much the cast earned this time, here’s a look at their Season 3 salaries, as per Bollywood Life.

Manoj Bajpayee

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee, who was last seen on the small screen in the Netflix comedy-thriller Inspector Zende, returns as secret agent Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man Season 3. For the new season, he was reportedly paid ₹20.25 to ₹22.50 crore to reprise his much-loved role.

Jaideep Ahlawat

In The Family Man Season 3, Jaideep Ahlawat takes on the role of the primary antagonist. The Paatal Lok actor was reportedly paid ₹9 crore for playing the villain.

Priyamani

Priyamani, who plays the layered role of Srikant Tiwari’s wife Suchitra, has reportedly been paid ₹7 crore for Season 3.

Nimrat Kaur

Another major addition to The Family Man Season 3 is The Lunchbox actress Nimrat Kaur, who was reportedly paid ₹8–9 crore for her role.

Sharib Hashmi

Sharib Hashmi, the talented Filmistaan actor who plays Srikant Tiwari’s trusted colleague and loyal friend JK Talpade, has reportedly been paid ₹5 crore for The Family Man Season 3.

Darshan Kumar

Darshan Kumar, known for his impactful performances in Mary Kom and The Kashmir Files, appeared in both seasons of The Family Man. He returns in Season 3 as Major Sameer and has reportedly been paid ₹8–9 crore for the latest season.

Based on the figures above, it appears the cast of The Family Man Season 3 has received substantial payouts for their roles. And even if these reported numbers are accurate, the fees appear justified, considering the show’s massive popularity, cultural impact, and its importance as one of Amazon Prime Video’s flagship Indian originals.

What’s The Family Man All About?

The spy action thriller follows Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a seemingly ordinary middle-class man who secretly works as an elite intelligence officer. In Season 1, he races against time to prevent a major terrorist attack while juggling family tensions. Season 2 shifts focus to a new threat from a Tamil rebel group. The upcoming third season is expected to explore a storyline connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, involving a possible attack by China on India’s north-eastern states, using the pandemic as a cover.

The Family Man Season 3 – Official Trailer

