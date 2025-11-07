Kantara Chapter 1, featuring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, dropped below the 1 crore mark for the first time at the Indian box office on day 36. Staying above the 1 crore mark for over a month is truly praiseworthy, but one can’t deny the fact that the film could have maintained the streak for a few more days with a delayed OTT release. Apart from this streak, the film is going to miss a historic milestone in the original Kannada language. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Kantara Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 36 days?

As mentioned above, the Kannada magnum opus fell below the 1 crore mark for the first time on the fifth Thursday, earning an estimated 65 lakh. It’s a significant drop of 48% from day 35’s 1.25 crores, which resulted from the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 615 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross collection is 725.7 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 337.4 crores

Week 2 – 147.85 crores

Week 3 – 78.85 crores

Week 4 – 37.6 crores

Week 5 – 13.3 crores

Total – 615 crores

To miss a historic milestone in the Kannada language

Talking about the original Kannada version, Kantara Chapter 1 had a blast in the first two to three weeks, as it broke multiple records. It’s already the highest-grossing film in the Kannada language. After achieving several milestones, it had an opportunity to become the first film to score 200 crore net collection, but unfortunately, it won’t be able to do it now.

As of now, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned 197.41 crore net in Kannada, and although the distance to be covered is less, it is now impossible to reach 200 crores. Ever since it premiered on OTT on October 31, the pace at the Indian box office has significantly reduced, and during the sixth week, it is likely to slow down further.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Aims To Be Among Top 3 Rom-Com Openers Of Bollywood Post-COVID?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News