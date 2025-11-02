Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui led Thamma is achieving new feats with every passing day in theatres. The romantic-horror comedy drama directed by Aditya Sarpotdar is now the highest-grossing film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Scroll below for the day 12 worldwide updates!

Thamma Box Office Day 12 Worldwide Collection

According to the estimates, Thamma has accumulated 182.86 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 12 days. This includes 154.87 crores gross from the domestic market. The remaining 27.99 crore gross are from the overseas circuits.

Maddock Films’ production is currently the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed Sikandar domestically, but still needs 28.48 crores more in the kitty to surpass the global lifetime of Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna starrer. With that, Thamma will climb up to the 8th spot.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood releases of 2025 worldwide:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 570.67 crores War 2: 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crores Raid 2: 242.42 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores Thamma: 182.86 crores Sky Force: 174.21 crores

Thamma is now MHCU’s #2 worldwide grosser!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film has previously surpassed Munjya and Bhediya at the worldwide box office. It has now axed the global lifetime of Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree (180.76 crores) to become the #2 highest-grosser in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Conquering the top spot will be impossible as Stree 2 reigns with a staggering 884.45 crore lifetime.

Check out the performance of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe at the worldwide box office:

Stree 2: 884.45 crores Thamma: 182.86 crores Stree: 180.76 crores Munjya: 131.26 crores Bhediya: 91.19 crores

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Summary (12 days)

India net: 131.25 crores *

* India gross: 154.87 crores *

* Overseas gross – 27.99 crores *

* Worldwide gross – 182.86 crores*

*estimates, official figures awaited.

