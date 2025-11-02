SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali – The Epic is roaring loudly at the box office. The remastered and re-edited version of the Prabhas’ franchise is setting new milestones for re-releases. It has now surpassed HIT 3 to score the 4th-best morning occupancy of 2025 in Tamil cinema on day 3. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Baahubali – The Epic Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Baahubali – The Epic registered a morning occupancy of 39.27% in the Telugu belt on day 3. It is the second-best performing among all Indian releases, only behind Zubeen Garg’s Roi Roi Binale. In fact, Anushka Shetty’s co-starrer has witnessed a slight improvement from the 37.34% admissions seen on Saturday morning.

The buzz is impressive as The Epic has already entered the top 10 re-release grossers of all time at the Indian box office. One can only expect the footfalls to multiply during the afternoon and evening shows today!

Records 4th highest morning occupancy of 2025 in Tamil cinema!

Baahubali – The Epic has performed better than HIT 3 (35.53%), OG (30.69%), and most Tamil releases of 2025. It registered the 4th highest morning occupancy on day 3, only behind Mirai, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and Thandel.

Take a look at the 10 highest morning occupancies on day 3 in Telugu cinema (2025):

Mirai: 67.13% Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 45.86% Thandel: 43.71% Baahubali – The Epic: 39.27% HIT 3: 35.53% They Call Him OG: 30.69% Kingdom: 27.39% Daaku Maharaaj: 21.50% Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 18.02% Game Changer: 18.01%

Surging ticket sales on BookMyShow

According to the live data, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s biggie is selling tickets like hotcakes. In the last hour, it has sold around 6.73K tickets on BookMyShow.

The total number of tickets sold from 7 AM to 12 PM on Sunday has surged to 21.5K. Only time will tell if Baahubali – The Epic will register its biggest day at the box office on Sunday.

