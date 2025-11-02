Shehnaaz Gill starrer Ikk Kudi made an underwhelming start at the Indian box office. The pre-release buzz was decent, but it failed to translate into footfalls. The early reviews remained mixed, which is why the growth on Saturday remained limited. Scroll below for the day 2 updates!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi minted 19 lakhs on Saturday. It witnessed a 58% growth compared to 12 lakhs garnered on the opening day. These figures are simply upto the mark with respect to what one would expect during the first weekend. There’s competition only from Nikka Zaildar 4, which has almost saturated its theatrical run.

The net box office collection in India reaches 31 lakhs in two days. That’s way lower than Shehnaaz Gill’s top two opening days as the leading lady – Honsla Rakh (2.52 crores) and Thank You For Coming (1.06 crores). Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 36.58 lakhs.