Shehnaaz Gill starrer Ikk Kudi made an underwhelming start at the Indian box office. The pre-release buzz was decent, but it failed to translate into footfalls. The early reviews remained mixed, which is why the growth on Saturday remained limited. Scroll below for the day 2 updates!
Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 2
According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi minted 19 lakhs on Saturday. It witnessed a 58% growth compared to 12 lakhs garnered on the opening day. These figures are simply upto the mark with respect to what one would expect during the first weekend. There’s competition only from Nikka Zaildar 4, which has almost saturated its theatrical run.
The net box office collection in India reaches 31 lakhs in two days. That’s way lower than Shehnaaz Gill’s top two opening days as the leading lady – Honsla Rakh (2.52 crores) and Thank You For Coming (1.06 crores). Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 36.58 lakhs.
Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Day 1: 12 lakhs
- Day 2: 19 lakhs
Total: 31 lakhs
Fails to even match Shehnaaz Gill’s debut movie!
Back in 2017, Shehnaaz Gill made her acting debut with Ammy Virk and Monica Gill’s Sat Shri Akaal England. Vikram Pradhan’s Punjabi romantic comedy minted only 67 lakhs in the first two days of its theatrical run. Ikk Kud still needs 116% higher earnings to match that mark. Simply disappointing!
Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 2
- India net: 31 lakhs
- India gross: 36.58 lakhs
More about Ikk Kudi
The Punjabi romantic comedy was directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. It also features Sukhi Chahal, Baljinder Darapuri, and Neha Dayal, among others, in the supporting cast. It was released in theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025.
