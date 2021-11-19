There have been a few hurdles in the way of Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa’s Honsla Rakh’s release. We saw promotions starting on a slower note as Shehnaaz was mourning the loss of Sidharth Shukla. Even the shoot of the promotional song was postponed. However, after the release, things were sorted as the love was clearly seen at the box office.

The romantic comedy that was released in October, has been receiving rave reviews and achieving some milestones at ticket windows. At the domestic box office, we saw several records getting broken. However this time, the film has achieved a huge feat overseas.

As per the report In Box Office India, Honsla Rakh has made $2.04 million in Canada alone. In Indian currency, it equals 15.14 crores. It’s only the 5th Indian film to cross the $2 million mark here, and currently, stands at 4th highest-grossing Indian film in the country.

In a meantime, Honsla Rakh has surpassed the number of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju ($1.86 million) and Aamir Khan’s PK ($2.03 million). It is below Padmaavat ($2.80 million), Dangal ($2.22 million) and Chal Mera Putt 2 ($2.13 million).

Meanwhile, director Amarjit Singh had recently revealed how Shehnaaz Gill would always take about Sidharth Shukla during the Honsla Rakh shoot. He revealed to SpotboyE, “No, I never spoke to Sidharth. I only knew him through Shehnaaz as she used to speak a lot about him. We were very shocked when we heard about the news as he was so young and had so much to come.”

“There was nothing much left from her part. Shehnaaz is a brave girl and I just hope and pray she comes back to her normal life. Yes, we speak on the phone but I never talk much about the current situation as I felt, we should now give her strength and positive vibes,” he had said when asked about the film’s remaining shoot with Shehnaaz.

