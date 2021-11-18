Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has just won millions of hearts all around with its movie now completing 13 days in overseas cinema. It is now reported that the Rohit Shetty directorial has crossed the $7 million mark on Overseas Box Office. Check out the details.

The movie follows the acts and serious antics of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in India.

Completing its 13th day in the overseas Box Office, here is how much the Akshay Kumar starrer has earned. Sooryavanshi has earned a total of USD $ 44,565 in the US and Canada. The movie earned USD $ 23,556 in UAE. The movie earned a total of USD $ 17,916 in Australia and USD $ 17,979 in the UK. In GCC the movie has earned a total of USD $ 6,040.

Check out the 13-day collection of the film overseas:

Sooryavanshi – Overseas Day 13

[In USD]

Day 8 – USD $ 0.50 million

Day 9 – USD $ 0.62 million

Day 10 – USD $ 0.46 million

Day 11 – USD $ 0.17 million

Day 12 – USD $ 0.19 million

Day 13 – USD $ 0.13 million

(Cumulative USD: $ 7.08 million)

[In Indian Rupees]

Day 8 – INR 3.76 crores

Day 9 – INR 4.63 crores

Day 10 – INR 3.43 crores

Day 11 – INR 1.30 crores

Day 12 – INR 1.43 crores

Day 13 – INR 0.95 crores

(Cumulative INR: 52.75 crores)

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar had recently released the teaser of his upcoming movie Prithviraj where he will be seen playing the main role of Prithviraj Chauhan. Taking it to his social media, the actor said, “The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values.”

What do you think about Sooryavanshi’s earning? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

