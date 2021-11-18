Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is all set to enter into its third week. But before that, the film is making sure to add a decent number during the weekdays of week 2. Check out how much the film has earned on its day 13.

The film has been lucky enough to find all the support from the audience. This Rohit Shetty directorial, as expected, has managed to turn the fortunes for the industry and exhibitors. It’s learned that on the second Wednesday, the numbers are steady compared to day 12.

As per early trends flowing in, Sooryavanshi has earned 2.80-3.30 crores on day 13. It’s a slight drop when compared with the previous day’s 3.92 crores. Considering the trends, the film’s total stands at 162.45-162.95 crores. All eyes are now set on how Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 performs from tomorrow onwards as it will determine the road of 200 crores for Akshay’s cop film.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi released on 5th November 2021.

Meanwhile, actress Haelyn Shastri, who plays Anti-Terrorist Squad officer ‘Malvika Gupta’ in the film, recently spoke about bagging the role and her working experience in the film while talking to IANS.

Sharing about the process of getting the cop’s role, she said: “I went to watch ‘Simmba’ and in the end, I came to know of ‘Sooryavanshi’ movie of Rohit sir. So, I instantly felt an urge to be a part of this film. I literally started manifesting resources to act with Akshay Kumar. I have a habit of reading credits till the end of the film and tried to search them over the various platforms and started looking for their email ID.”

